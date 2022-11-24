From Pooja Bhatt To Rashami Desai Celebs Who Walked With Rahul Gandhi In Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), led by its former president Rahul Gandhi, has gained huge momentum in the country. From imminent leaders to common citizens to celebrities, people joined Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi launched the mission to unite people against injustice. The walk commenced in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will end in Jammu and Kashmir over the next 150 days in 2023.

In a statement, the Congress party claimed that this would constitute the longest march any Indian politician has undertaken in the history of Indian politics. Meanwhile, several cinestars have joined Gandhi during the march. A number of celebrities from across the country also joined the walk with Rahul Gandhi. Here is a list of other celebrities who joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi.

Pooja Bhatt

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was the first one to join the walk from Hyderabad. Bhatt walked briefly with the Congress MP for some distance.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai, tv actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, was seen walking with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. She was spotted wearing a white outfit with a pink dupatta. In the photo, Rahul Gandhi is seen holding Reshmi Desai's hand and smiling as they walk.

Akanksha Puri

Akansha Puri, who is an actress in south Indian films and tv, was also snapped walking hand in hand with Rahul Gandhi and Rashami Desai. On November 19, Congress shared a photo of Akansha and Reshmi with Rahul on their official Twitter page and wrote, "More power to Bharat Yatris as famous TV actors @TheRashamiDesai & @akanksha800 join our fight for the truth. #BharatJodoYatra #ShaktiWalk"

Amol Palekar

Veteran actor and director Amol Palekar accompanied Rahul Gandhi on his mission when it reached Maharashtra. Supporting the politician, Amol and his wife, writer-filmmaker Sandhya Gokhale, marched with Gandhi in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

Riya Sen

Bengali and Bollywood actress Riya Sen joined the foot-march to show solidarity to Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra when it reached Akola district. She comes from a notable Bengali family. She is the granddaughter of veteran Bengali actress Suchitra Sen. Taking to her Instagram account, Riya shared a pic from the event and wrote, "It was so invigorating to be a part of this wonderful initiative! The power of inclusivity is infinite and my experience today really helped cement that fact for me. Unity in thought trumps negativity."

Onir

Filmmaker and LGBTQ+ rights activist Onir, known for My Name Is ... Nikhil, also became a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and from the picture, it seems he had a deep conversation with Gandhi.

Sushant Singh

Tv and film actor Sushant Singh made sure to be a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra mission in Nanded, Maharashtra. The actor is known for voicing his opinions on politics and has also walked with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mona Ambegaonkar

Mona Ambegaonkar, who has been a part of several commercials, tv shows, and movies, walked together with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra mission in Maharashtra's Buldhana.