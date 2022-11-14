Fulfilling His Dreams, Sonu Choudhary Emerges As One The Finest YouTubers Through His Prank Videos

The world of social media is flooded with a lot of content creators, and each creator is on the rise with their unique skills in delivering videos. Today the content is not revolving around fashion, bodybuilding, or how to become successful entrepreneurs; even prank and funny videos are gaining a lot of traction these days. One such person who has made himself held high through his funny and prank videos is Sonu Choudhary, aka Bhupender. A renowned face who came from a small village of Najafgarh, Dwarka now has more than 8 Lakh subscribers on his YouTube Channel.

Young Sonu was a cricket and movie fanatic; this raised an inner desire to enter the world of television, where his face was recognized. Slowly and steadily, he tried his hands working in Punjabi films like Jora 10 Numbaria, Rang Panjab, and Desi. During his acting career, he met several Punjabi actors like Deep Sindu. Sonu struggled during the pandemic as everything came to a standstill, and then he started his YouTube channel 'Sonu Choudhary.'

Moving further, he started creating funny and prank videos which entertained his audience and made them laugh aloud. This inspired him to make more quality content for his audience. When he started this, he never expected to receive so much love, warmth, and affection from people. He had no idea when he began this that he would encounter such an outpouring of support, warmth, and affection. He was motivated by this to provide higher-quality content for his viewers.

This YouTuber is highly influenced by YouTuber and Prank Star Basant Jangra. He used to see his videos and also some videos of other prank stars. But Basant's video gave me immense fun, and then he contacted him and learned a lot. They are both very good friends and inspirations behind Sonu's YouTube journey.

Today, Sonu is spreading positivity through his work and entertaining the audience by creating content that most of the GenZ and millennials love. He has a long journey ahead, and no one can stop him from becoming one of the finest Prank Stars in the coming years