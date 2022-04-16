Gal Gadot Wishes Alia Bhatt On Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched in private ceremony on April 14, at Vastu, Bandra. Their wedding was a minimalistic affair which saw the presence of only their families and few close friends. Post their wedding, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning clicks from her nuptials.

Today, Alia shared a bunch of pictures from mehendi ceremony which went viral in no time. She captioned them as, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days... and then there are days like these! 💕♾."

Many celebrities showered love on Alia's post. Priyanka Chopra, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Ranjan, Rakul Preet Singh and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis. Hollywood actress Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman also congratulated Alia on her new beginning. She posted a comment which read, "Congratulations' along with a heart emoticon.

Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot in Netflix's international spy thriller Heart of Stone which marks her Hollywood debut. The film also stars Jamie Dorman in a pivotal role. British filmmaker Tom Harper will be helming this project.

Alia Bhatt recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which was a commercial success at the box office.