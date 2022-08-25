Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Actor Zeishan Quadri In Trouble; FIR Filed Against Him For Cheating A Producer

An FIR has been registered against writer-actor Zeishan Quadri at Malad Police Station in Mumbai by producer Shalini Chaudhary for allegedly stealing her Audi car worth Rs 38 lakh. She even claimed in her complaint that the Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 actor threatened to kill her.

In her complaint, Shalini who is the producer of the popular TV show Crime Patrol, claimed that she was introduced to Zeishan in 2017. The latter owns a company called 'Friday to Friday' in which his 'so-called' wife and lady friend Mrs. Priyanka Bassi was a partner. Shalini said that Zeishan needed finance for Sony Entertainment show Crime Patrol.

Shalini said that since she and Zeishan did Crime Patrol show and a film called Halahal, she had some confidence in him.

The producer said, "On 22/06/2021, Zeishan Quadri and his wife came to my residence. At that time, he contacted my younger son and told him that he got an offer to do a comedy show on Sony SAB TV channel. The name of the said comedy show is 'April' and he is going to take me as a partner in that show. Zeishan Quadri said that he doesn't have a car for the work of the said comedy and that He needs to go Sony office again and again. And for this he will need a good car. He won my trust, and then Zeishan Quadri and Priyanka Bassi took my car Audi-A-6, number MH14 FM 3212. I trusted them because he promised to make me a partner in the said comedy show."

Shalini said that after sometime, when she called Zeishan Quadri, he didn't answer her call. So, she dropped him a text on Whatsapp. In response, the actor texted that he was in Bombay High Court.

The producer said that Zeishan told her that a person named Jatin Sethi has filed a case of fraud of 1.5 crores against him in section 420, 406 and he has come to Bombay High Court for bail.

"Later in the evening, I called him again and he didn't answer, so I called his wife Priyanka Bassi. But she also didn't answer my calls. After that I called him again and again and I sent him many messages to inquire about my Audi car, there was no call or message from his side, then I got information from somewhere that my car was sold to someone for 12 lakhs. Then I made several calls and messages to Zeishan Quadri and his wife Priyanka Bassi. But they did not contact me in any way and I realized that I have been cheated," Shalini said.

She added, "After that, when I repeatedly asked Zeishan Quadri about my car, he gave me a vague answer. When I told Zeishan about filing a complaint in the police station, he threatened to kill me and made threatening calls from many people. I tried to file a FIR against Zeishan Quadri and Priyanka Bassi many times, but because of his influence, FIR didn't get registered."

Shalini said that she came to know from RTO office that her Audi car has been sold by deducting NOC after forged documents and forged sign, and entered the Chandigarh number.

"After that I got a call from Zeishan's lawyer that I should settle the matter, now I won't get the car back, then I met DCP Vishal Thakur ji. He helped me a lot, I got my FIR registered immediately, I thank him for his help," the producer said.