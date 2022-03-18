Gangubai Kathiawadi Actor Shantanu Maheshwari Recalls Being Betrayed By People In The Industry

After dabbling with TV shows, Shantanu Maheshwari recently made his big screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in which he essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's love interest Afsaan. The young actor was appreciated for his performance in the movie.

Recently, in an interview with radio jockey Shantanu Maheshwari said that nobody used to give him any importance when he was struggling in showbiz. Looking back at his early days, the actor recalled how he was betrayed by the people in the entertainment industry.

Shantanu said that he did favours for many people out of his respect for them. However, he soon found out that they were bad-mouthing him behind his back.

The actor told Siddharth, "This happens in this industry, they praise you to your face but speak ill about you behind your back. Comments don't hurt me, gestures do. People promise you, 'We'll work with you, you do this as a favour', and I've done so many favours for so many people, because I respected them. And I don't regret doing those favours."

He added, "That's their karma, this is my karma. I did the favours with all the right intentions, and I did it from my heart. It's okay, but it's just that it feels like a betrayal, because they promised certain things. So, why not live up to that promise?"

Speaking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features Alia Bhatt as the matriach of Kamathipura. Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's popular novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai,' the biographical film also starred Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Biswas, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles.