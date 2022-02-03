Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn Unveils His Suave Look From The Movie Ahead Of The Trailer Release

The trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to be released tomorrow (February 4). The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role and fans are waiting with bated breath to see a glimpse of the trailer. Now Ajay Devgn who also plays an integral part in the movie, took to his social media handle to share his look from the same.

Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn shared his look wherein he can be seen wearing a formal white shirt and beige coloured pants with black belts. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor has paired up the look with a grey jacket and a brown Nehru cap. The actor can be seen removing his black glares in the picture. Needless to say, his dapper look will make fans more excited for the trailer tomorrow.

The picture has Ajay Devgn's character standing in front of a car with a crowd being assembled surrounding him. The De De Pyaar De actor captioned it stating, "Apni Pehchaan Se Chaar Crescent Moon Lagane, Aa Rahe Hai Hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022." Take a look at his post.

Earlier in February last year, the team of Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that Ajay Devgn will be a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Devgn has reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the year 1999. It will be interesting to see how the Drishyam actor's character will shape up in the movie.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to be released on February 25, 2022. Needless to say, the Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi have set huge expectations and fanfare surrounding its release. To ensure every cinema lover across the city experiences the world of Gangubai, big cinema chains like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival Cinemas and Miraj Cinemas are all set to host a massive trailer launch.

The theatre chains will launch the trailer across all their screens PAN India. They will invite fans and moviegoers on 4th February and showcase the trailer to them in big cities which includes cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Nagpur, Chandigarh amongst others. Alia and Ajay will also be seen in the magnum opus, RRR.