Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt On Netizens Finding Refection Of Kangana Ranaut In Her Performance

Actress Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi in every possible platform. The film, which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is all set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

During the promotions of the film, when Alia was asked about netizens finding 'reflection' of Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan in her performance, she said, "I have not heard any of this," adding that her casting in the film must not be second-guessed.

She told Koimoi, "I think, yeah, people must have suggested casting. But I feel like one should not really get into... A director who has been working for 25 years obviously knows whom to cast as their main lead. I was okay with people not thinking that I was right for the part because that is their own perspective and honestly, that doesn't matter to me as long as the director thinks I am right for the part."

She further said that many critics and netizens have felt that Alia has proved the naysayers wrong about her casting in the film after the film's trailer and songs were released. And she is sure that people's perspective will change after watching the film.

"Like you mentioned, I proved them wrong. If you are feeling that perspective has changed after just watching the teaser, trailer and song, then it will change even more after watching the whole film," added Bhatt.

She went on to add that the portrayal of her character is purely a fresh perspective that has been taken and worked upon for two years by her, Bhansali and the whole team. She further said that she doesn't think there was a reference point, because she has not seen a character like this in Hindi films.