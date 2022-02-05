Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Shares New Still From The Film, Thanks Fans For Loving The Trailer

Alia Bhatt dropped the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi recently and fans are still not over her impeccable and fiery act in the same. The movie has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is almost being hailed as the actress' one of the best performances in her film career. Now, after the immense love for the trailer, Alia has shared a new still from the movie and also expressed her gratitude to the fans for showering their love on the same.

Talking about the same, the still from Gangubai Kathiawadi shows Alia Bhatt sporting an intense expression against the backdrop of the dim-lit area of Kamathipura. She can be seen being embraced by many women in the particular still. Given that her character 'Gangubai' has been shown to be a powerful figure who works fearlessly for the upliftment of the women and children of Kamathipura, this looks like an intense scene in the movie.

Did You Know Alia Bhatt Met S*x Workers From Red-Light Area Of Kamathipura To Prep For Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Alia Bhatt also expressed her gratitude to the fans for showering so much love to the trailer. The Student Of The Year actress shared a phrase in Hindi which said, "Chand Pe Chaar Chand Laga Diya Aapke Pyaar Ne" along with a moon, white heart and a prayer emoji. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi has already crossed 20 million views on Youtube within just one day of its release. The trailer has been receiving several praises for the remarkable performance shown by Alia Bhatt as 'Gangubai'. The performances by Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz is also being praised by the viewers. The movie also stars Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The movie has been receiving loads of praises from Bollywood stalwarts too.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn Unveils His Suave Look From The Movie Ahead Of The Trailer Release

Amongst all the Bollywood biggies, Alia Bhatt's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor also praised the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor did the popular pose of Alia from the movie, sending the internet into a frenzy. The Dear Zindagi actress shared the same on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Best Boyfriend Ever."

The movie will see Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also has Ajay Devgn work with Bhansali since Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). It will be released on February 25, 2022.