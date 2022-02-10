Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Shushes Trolls With Dholida Song; Wins Hearts With Killer Expressions

Alia Bhatt is one such actress who marches to the beat of her own drum. Her upcoming release Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on February 25, 2022 and thanks to its powerful trailer, the film has created an uproar on social media. Amid huge anticipation, earlier today, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped its first song 'Dholida' and guess what? Netizens are going berserk over Alia's marvellous act in the song!

Gangubai Kathiawadi's First Track 'Dholida' Gets You Grooving To The Beats Of The Dhol

From her expressions to killer moves, she is being praised for everything by netizens and we are sure that Alia must be elated after receiving positive response for her Garba song.

A user wrote, "WOW @aliaa08 !! You killed it! The emotions, the pain you expressed through your dance at the end of the song, was heart touching and mind-blowing! Absolutely loved it!"

Another user wrote, "Dholida's video just increased my excitement for the movie. Something went wrong at the end for sure, her rage had a reason. Also very reminiscent of typical Bhansali - songs taking the plot forward and being suggestive. SLB always kept music as a part of his narrative."

"Literally got goosebumps after watching this song as a whole . Expression she gave n choreography is mind blowing 💜she did it so well," wrote one more user while lauding Alia.

"The transition of Her body language from beginning to the conclusion of the song is commendable. And that One-Take performance at End. Simply incomparable," wrote another netizen.

Clearly, the song has managed to hit the right chord with audience and we are sure netizens are waiting for the film's release with bated breath.