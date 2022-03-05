Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt Starrer Is Unstoppable, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

It can be safely said that Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has brought back the magic of the theatres. The movie that was released on February 25 has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office on Friday (March 4). The production house of the movie shared the official box office collections of the film which was revealed to be Rs 108.3 crore.

The production house wrote, "Itna Saara Pyaar Dene Ke Liye THEEEENK YOUUUU." The fans were also ecstatic about the movie's success. One user wrote, "I'm very glad. Such a beautiful film deserves a lot of love & appreciation." While another netizen wrote, "Fire Hai Gangu." A netizen also stated, "Gangubai Zindabaad." Take a look at the post.

The movie is expected to continue its golden run at the box office due to 100% occupancy in the theatres now. Earlier, after crossing the 50-crore mark in five days, the biographical crime drama collected Rs 6.21 crore on Day 6 (March 3). Gangubai Kathiawadi left the trade analysts surprised when it surpassed everyone's expectations and had gone on to mint Rs 10.50 crore on the first day of its release.

This was then followed by Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.19 crore on Monday, Rs 10.01 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.21 crore on Wednesday. The total six-day box office collection as a result stood at Rs 63.53 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "GangubaiKathiawadi stays rock-solid on Day 6... If the film holds on strong levels in Weekend 2 *and beyond*, it will be the fourth *#Hindi film* to hit Rs 100 cr, after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #PushpaHindi (note: post-pandemic times, Nett BOC)."

Earlier in an interview with India.com, Alia Bhatt spoke about the fiery mannerisms of her character in the movie wherein she said, "As an actor, you have to be politically correct. This is my training as a person. For this film, I had to be out of that box and I had to be swimming in that mud. It was challenging and also liberating. There was no boundary. You can just be however you want because there's nothing to lose. That's something I found the most challenging in terms of the style and the Andaaz with which she needed to speak and the way she would talk to people." (sic)."