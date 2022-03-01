Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 4 Box Office Collections: Alia Bhatt Starrer Fast Inching Towards The 50 Crore Mark

Alia Bhatt's latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The movie opened to a mixed review from the critics and fans but has got the cash registers ringing at the box office right from its opening weekend. The movie has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was released on Friday (September 25).

Talking about the same, the Alia Bhatt starrer had garnered Rs 39.12 crore on its first weekend. Now on its 4th day which was a Monday (February 28), the movie has amassed Rs 8.19 crore despite it being a weekday and a 50% occupancy in the theatres. As a result, the total box office collections of the film is now Rs 47.31 crore.

The film is expected to do well in both the multiplexes and single screens due to the favourable word of mouth. Previously, Gangubai Kathiawadi had collected an opening of Rs 10.50 crore on Friday (February 25) which was followed by Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday (February 16). Reportedly, the collection in tier-2 cities which weren't strong on Day 1 picked up business with positive word of mouth on Day 2 and 3.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated, "#GangubaiKathiawadi brings cheer, confidence and cinemagoers back, solid total in Wknd 1... Day 3 sees big gains [most places]... #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi, #SouthIndia [parts] key contributors... Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 39.12 cr. #India biz."

An excerpt from Filmibeat's review of Gangubai Kathiawadi read as, "Amid all the apprehensions around her casting in the film, Alia Bhatt turns out to be deft performer instead. Be it as the lively Ganga in the initial scenes or the sharp-tongued Gangubai who is a perfect combination of spunk and savagery and has a heart of gold, the actress nails every shade of her character's journey. Seema Pahwa as the brothel madam Seemabai and Vijay Raaz as the trans madam Raziabai play their parts effectively though one wished that Bhansali had added more depth to their characters. Shantanu Maheshwari makes a promising debut and shares affable chemistry with Alia. Ajay Devgn in his extended guest appearance gets to mouth some mass dialogues. Jim Sarbh gets some crackling moments with Alia."