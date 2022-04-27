Gangubai Kathiawadi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Subhashk Jha SubhashK_Jha

"#GangubaiKathiawadi is a masterclass in filmmaking.Every frame a masterpiece.Every moment unforgettable. 5 stars. #AliaBhatt is by far Mahesh Bhatt's best production. Gangubai Kathiawadi proves it. Leaving all her contemporaries behind Alia proves herself an all time great. aliaa08"

Umair Sandhu UmairSandu

"First Review #GangubaiKathiawadi from Overseas! A FANTASTIC SAGA ! aliaa08 gave Career Best & Award Worthy Performance. She Stole the show all the way. ajaydevgn & #VijayRaaz acts very well. First Rate Production Designing & Citii Maar Dialogues. 🌟🌟🌟🌟."

Rahul Verma Its_CineHub

"#GangubaiKathiawadi is brilliant! A cinematic marvel laced up in perfectly moulded screenplay ,outstanding cinematography and historic performances. Bhansali's vision , #AliaBhatts 's performance and beautiful music makes GB a lifetime experience!"

ANMOL JAMWAL jammypants4

"#GangubaiKathiawadi first half stands out due to the performances. Especially seeing #SeemaPahwa out of her loveable mother element, she is such a treat! #AliaBhatt especially shines when Ganga has fully transformed into Gangubai. She has always been a dependable actor! #GangubaiKathiawadi is a winner for its execution and what it stands for! More Vijay Raaz & a tighter edit would have helped but the misinformed narrative of #AliaBhatt not being capable enough to pull this off is laughable because she has hit it out of the park."

Taran Adarsh taran_adarsh

"#OneWordReview...#GangubaiKathiawadi: BRILLIANT. Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐⭐ #SLB is a magician, gets it right yet again... Powerful story + terrific moments + bravura performances [#AliaBhatt is beyond fantastic, #AjayDevgn outstanding]... UNMISSABLE. #GangubaiKathiawadi is embellished with stunning characters: #VijayRaaz is fiery and ferocious, #SeemaPahwa is exceptional, #JimSarbh is effective, #ShantanuMaheshwari is first-rate... Production design + dialogue deserve special mention."

Sumit Kadel SumitkadeI

"#GangubaiKathiawadi - ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Film is fronted by career best act of #Aliabhatt, menacing performance by Vijay Raaz & solid cameo by #AjayDevgn . Film starts of well with some high dramatic points but suffers due to slow pace before interval & mediocre 2nd half. A decent watch. #SLB direction is impressive, his detailing is perfect & narration is unique, delivers a pertinent message but fails to captivate the audience in 2nd half. It doesn't match the standard of his previous works. It may do well at the BO provided the big names attached with the film."

Manoz Kumar ManozKumarTalks

"It's Bollywood time 💥💥... #GangubaiKathiawadi is getting unanimously positive response 💥💥."

Rohit Jaiswal rohitjswl01

"Review - #GangubaiKathiawadi Rating - 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ *ing - aliaa08 #Gangubai is a FABULOUS film, it neither justifies nor glorifies any character, Hard Hitting Film... #AliaBhatt lives the character, #AjayDevgn adds more strength, "MUST WATCH" #GangubaiKathiawadiReview. Women / Girls will love #GangubaiKathiawadi, there is a emotional touch given at the end of the film which connects directly to female audience. #Gangubai is based on a very simple Shayri - "Harr Kisi ko jahan nhi milta, kabhi Zameen to kabhi aasmaan nhi milta."