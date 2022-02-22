Gangubai Kathiawadi In Legal Trouble Again, Kamathipura Local & MLA Move HC For Usage Of Area Name In Title

It looks like trouble has not yet stopped brewing for Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathaiwadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial project has once again landed itself in legal trouble. Maharashtra MLA Amin Patel has approached the Bombay High Court against the use of the area's name in the film's title. Patel has asked for the area's name to be deleted or censored from the title.

According to a news report in India Today, a local of Kamathipura, Shraddha Surve filed a petition where a number of brothels previously operated, was mentioned before a division bench of Justices Madhav Jamdar and Gautam Patel on Tuesday (February 22). The petition sought an urgent hearing as the movie is slated to release on Friday (February 25). The bench revealed that it would hear the petition on Wednesday (February 23).

A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by MLA Amin Patel raised the same matter. The same was presented before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik. This bench will also reportedly hear the petition on Wednesday. The petition that was filed by Shraddha Surve says that Gangubai Kathiawadi shows the residents of Kamathipura in a bad light and might cause humiliation to the residents.

The report quoted the petition to state, "If the movie is allowed to be released with the name Kamathipura, then it would cause harm and disrespect to the residents, especially women. There should be no reference to the name Kamathipura. "Let the name be changed to anything else Mayapuri or Mayanagari."

Surve furthermore mentioned that not even five per cent of the population in Kamathipura is active in prostitution. Her petition mentioned that the reputation of the area has been at stake ever since the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been released. She alleged that the film is portraying Kamathipura in a derogatory manner and showing the area as a 'red light hub'.

The petition added that as a result, all the female residents of Kamathipura will be labelled as prostitutes and will be shamed and eve teased. Furthermore, it added that their family will have to live in shame. On the other hand, Amin Patel's PIL mentioned that he received objections from many residents and local social service organizations revolting against the portrayal of the area as a place of flesh trade.