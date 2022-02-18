Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie First Review Out: Did Alia Bhatt Leave A Lasting Impression?
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022 and we are here with its first critics review. Those who are unaware, the film was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, which was attended by both Bhansali and Bhatt and according to trade experts, the film has received positive response from viewers.
All Pictures Courtesy- Alia Bhatt Instagram Page
Firstpost Says The Film Is Worth Every Pandemic-Fatigued Film Lover's Salt
Firstpost reviewed Gangubai Kathiawadi and wrote, "Written by Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha, it flips the narrative by handing out extraordinary concessions to the female lead at its heart, not entirely a frequent occurrence in Bollywood. To that end, Gangubai is worth every pandemic-fatigued film lover's salt."
Will Gangubai Kathiawadi Be Alia's Best Film?
Considering the anticipation and tremendous buzz around the film, one thing is sure that people are expected to rush to theatres to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Be its trailer or its songs- 'Dholida' and 'Jab Saiyaan', everything has hit the right chord with audience and it is to be seen if Alia will live up to her fans' expectations.
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Shushes Trolls With Dholida Song; Wins Hearts With Killer Expressions
Meanwhile, Bhansali Could Not Stop Raving About Alia
While speaking to press at the Berlin International Film Festival, the maverick director lauded Alia like never before and said, "If there is any shot that I would liked to be played when I breathe my last then it would be Alia doing the last shot of Dholida."
Are You Excited For The Film?
Apart from Alia, the film also casts Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Vijay Raaz in key roles, and netizens are super excited to see them in Bhansali's directorial.
Did
You
Know
Alia
Bhatt
Met
S*x
Workers
From
Red-Light
Area
Of
Kamathipura
To
Prep
For
Gangubai
Kathiawadi?
Are you looking forward to the film? Tell us in the comments section below.