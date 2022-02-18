Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie First Review Out: Did Alia Bhatt Leave A Lasting Impression?

Firstpost Says The Film Is Worth Every Pandemic-Fatigued Film Lover's Salt

Firstpost reviewed Gangubai Kathiawadi and wrote, "Written by Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha, it flips the narrative by handing out extraordinary concessions to the female lead at its heart, not entirely a frequent occurrence in Bollywood. To that end, Gangubai is worth every pandemic-fatigued film lover's salt."

Will Gangubai Kathiawadi Be Alia's Best Film?

Considering the anticipation and tremendous buzz around the film, one thing is sure that people are expected to rush to theatres to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Be its trailer or its songs- 'Dholida' and 'Jab Saiyaan', everything has hit the right chord with audience and it is to be seen if Alia will live up to her fans' expectations.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Shushes Trolls With Dholida Song; Wins Hearts With Killer Expressions

Meanwhile, Bhansali Could Not Stop Raving About Alia

While speaking to press at the Berlin International Film Festival, the maverick director lauded Alia like never before and said, "If there is any shot that I would liked to be played when I breathe my last then it would be Alia doing the last shot of Dholida."

Are You Excited For The Film?

Apart from Alia, the film also casts Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Vijay Raaz in key roles, and netizens are super excited to see them in Bhansali's directorial.

Did You Know Alia Bhatt Met S*x Workers From Red-Light Area Of Kamathipura To Prep For Gangubai Kathiawadi?



Are you looking forward to the film? Tell us in the comments section below.