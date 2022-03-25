Gangubai Kathiawadi: Pakistani Actor Muneeb Butt Books Entire Theatre In Dubai To Watch Alia Bhatt's Film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last release Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt as the main protagonist, was lauded by both the critics and the audience. Box office wise too, the film set the cash registers ringing and fared well even when other release, The Kashmir Files took the nation by storm.

And it looks like the excitement around this film even reached our neighbouring country, Pakistan. Popular Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt recently booked an entire theatre to watch this Alia Bhatt-starrer with his wife. Muneeb's sweet gesture won the hearts of the netizens.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: Alia Bhatt Plays Her Trump Card & Wins Hearts Despite Lazy Writing

A video has surfaced on social media in which Muneeb is seen talking to Aiman in Urdu. He tells her, "I have booked the whole theatre for you. Now, if you don't like Gangubai, we'll have to watch Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat's last episode." Later, Aiman blows a kiss to him and the latter laughs. For the unversed, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat is a Pakistani TV show which stars Muneeb.

Have a look at the video.

Meanwhile, the netizens were quite impressed with Muneeb's gesture. An Instagram user wrote, "Such a loving husband mashallah." Another one wrote, "Wow Muneeb really knows how to love his wife."

Gangubai Kathiawadi Actor Shantanu Maheshwari Recalls Being Betrayed By People In The Industry

Speaking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial featured Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Superstar Ajay Devgn was seen in a cameo in the flick. The film is based on one of the chapters 'The Matriarch Of Kamathipura' from Hussain Zaidi-Jane Borges' popular novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.' The movie minted a lifetime collection of Rs 123.31 Crore.

