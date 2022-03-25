Gangubai Kathiawadi: Pakistani Actor Muneeb Butt Books Entire Theatre In Dubai To Watch Alia Bhatt's Film
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last release Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt as the main protagonist, was lauded by both the critics and the audience. Box office wise too, the film set the cash registers ringing and fared well even when other release, The Kashmir Files took the nation by storm.
And it looks like the excitement around this film even reached our neighbouring country, Pakistan. Popular Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt recently booked an entire theatre to watch this Alia Bhatt-starrer with his wife. Muneeb's sweet gesture won the hearts of the netizens.
A video has surfaced on social media in which Muneeb is seen talking to Aiman in Urdu. He tells her, "I have booked the whole theatre for you. Now, if you don't like Gangubai, we'll have to watch Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat's last episode." Later, Aiman blows a kiss to him and the latter laughs. For the unversed, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat is a Pakistani TV show which stars Muneeb.
Meanwhile, the netizens were quite impressed with Muneeb's gesture. An Instagram user wrote, "Such a loving husband mashallah." Another one wrote, "Wow Muneeb really knows how to love his wife."
Speaking
about
Gangubai
Kathiawadi,
the
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
directorial
featured
Alia
Bhatt,
Shantanu
Maheshwari,
Seema
Pahwa
and
Vijay
Raaz
in
pivotal
roles.
Superstar
Ajay
Devgn
was
seen
in
a
cameo
in
the
flick.
The
film
is
based
on
one
of
the
chapters
'The
Matriarch
Of
Kamathipura' from
Hussain
Zaidi-Jane
Borges'
popular
novel
'Mafia
Queens
Of
Mumbai.'
The
movie
minted
a
lifetime
collection
of
Rs
123.31
Crore.