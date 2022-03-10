Gangubai Kathiawadi: Pooja Bhatt Did Not Expect Multiplex Audience To Do What She Saw While Watching The Film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role has taken B-town by storm. The film has left audience pretty impressed and guess what? It has already entered Rs 100 Crore club at the box office. While it's indeed a proud moment for Alia Bhatt and her family, her sister Pooja Bhatt recalls audience's unexpected reactions while watching the film at a multiplex.

Pooja Bhatt shared with Aaj Tak, "Usually, you don't expect multiplex audiences to whistle and shout, but while watching Gangubai, I heard whistles, screams, yelling in the theatres. This proves that the film has hit the mark and how. She (Alia) was a girl, and now, she is a woman and she is dazzling."

She further added that eighty per cent of the viewers were women and they were delighted to see Alia as Gangubai on the silver screen.

Alia Bhatt On Experimenting With Gangubai Kathiawadi

When Pooja Bhatt asked if she feels that Alia is taking the Bhatt legacy forward, she said, "My father has always said that every generation has to be better to the other. So I think the Bhatt legacy lives on and I hope we get better with every generation."

Well, we totally agree with Pooja Bhatt, because the way Alia has proved every naysayer wrong with her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi is worth applauding!

Kangana Ranaut Doubts Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Success

Earlier, before the release of the film, many objected to her casting in the film, saying that she doesn't fit the role. But after watching the film, netizens could not stop lauding Alia for her brilliant performance.

Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on February 25, 2022. The film also casts Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles.