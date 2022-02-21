Gangubai Kathiawadi's New Song Meri Jaan: Alia Bhatt Sets New Benchmark For Marvellous Acting

Earlier today, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi released new track of the film titled 'Meri Jaan' and boy, netizens are in awe of Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari. The song is sung by Neeti Mohan and her voice suits Alia so well. The song starts on a romantic note, but ends emotionally, and Alia has emoted her on-screen character's yearning for love and care so well.

Hailing Alia as a versatile actress, a netizen wrote, "Its easy to depict simple emotions such as anger, fear pain or joy. What's difficult is to portray complex emotions such as bebasi, majboori, lachari, ghutan etc. Alia has successfully expressed many of these. And that's what makes this one of a kind. Many people have tried to play this role in theatres and other forms but no one could've come this close to showing the human side of her other than Mr Bansali. Its an honour to be able to witness the art form as is in this movie. Thanks for restoring our faith in Bollywood."

Another netizen wrote, "This is art. Every woman who wants love but gets lust instead ! Stunning depiction."

"I have no words to articulate how Alia and Shantanu have brilliantly executed this scene, especially the ending, all she wanted was to be loved, appreciated and valued, and you can clearly see that overwhelmed emotion from Alia's eyes when Shantanu caresses her hair like how she wanted him to. Top notch acting," wrote one more user.

So far, both the tracks of Gangubai Kathiawadi- 'Dholida' and 'Jab Saiyaan' have hit the right chord with audience and received much love from them. It is to be seen if 'Meri Jaan' will receive same amount of love from movie-buffs.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022. Apart from Alia and Shantanu, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles.