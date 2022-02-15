Gangubai Kathiawadi Song Jab Saiyaan: Shreya Ghoshal's Vocals And Alia Bhatt's Charm Makes This One A Delight

After Gangubai Kathiawadi's first song 'Dholida' garnered around 32 million likes on Youtube and is hailed as the Garba anthem of the year, the makers of the movie have now released another song from the movie titled 'Jab Saiyaan.' The romantic song exudes the spirit of a newly blossoming romance. Not only this but the track also introduces actor Shantanu Maheshwari's character who is playing Alia Bhatt's love interest in the film.

Talking about the same, the track focuses on the romantic track between Gangubai Kathiawadi and Shantanu Maheshwari's character. Alia Bhatt shares dreamy chemistry with Shantanu which further makes the song a delight to watch. It shows the budding romance between the two and their characters coming closer to each other.

It is also ace singer Shreya Ghoshal's impeccable vocals which is making 'Jab Saiyaan' even more soulful. The singer has crooned the track beautifully. It has been composed by Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics have been penned by AM Turaz. Take a look at the song.

Shreya Ghoshal revealed in a statement talking about 'Jab Saiyaan' and said, "Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir. It's always a learning experience for me every time I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He's a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again."

Sharing the song in her social media handle, Alia Bhatt had written, "Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu's heart, introducing @shantanu.maheshwari." The film Gangubai Kathiawadi will mark Shantanu Maheshwari's Bollywood debut. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The trailer of the movie was released recently and received a phenomenal response from the audience. It will also mark the first collaboration of Alia with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie will release on February 25, 2022.