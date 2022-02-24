Gangubai Kathiawadi: Supreme Court Suggests Name Change For Alia Bhatt Starrer Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court has suggested that Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali change the name of his new movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to release this Friday (February 25). The court has made the suggestion after taking into consideration the several cases pending before courts seeking to halt its release.

The lawyer representing Bhansali Productions, Siddhartha Dave, has informed the top court on February 23 that he will seek instructions from his client Sanjay Leela Bhansali about the suggestion. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will continue hearing the matter today (February 24).

For the uninitiated, there are several cases filed against the controversial film seeking the stalling of its release. Gangubai Kathaiwadi is based on the real-life story of a sex worker who rose to political prominence in the neighbourhood of Kamathipura in Mumbai. One of the cases filed is by Babu Ravji Shah, the real Gangubai's adopted son. Sanjay’s film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has scrapped three petitions that were filed for the deletion of the words 'Kamathipura', 'Kathiawadi' and 'China' from the film. Meanwhile, Babu Ravji Shah has challenged an order from the Bombay High Court as it refused to stay the release of the film. Recently Alia Bhatt commented about the controversies surrounding the film and told news agency ANI that they don't faze her.

The actress said, "Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes their final decision only after watching the film.. nothing that happens before or after can really change the fate.”