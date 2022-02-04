Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Is A Visual Treat As Gangubai In Her Fiery Act

The trailer of the much-awaited Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally out now. The trailer showcases Alia as the fiery and free-spirited Gangubai who embarks on a mission to empower the lives of the women and children in Kamathipura. The fans of the actress will be in for a treat as she roars like a tigress in the almost 3-minute long trailer.

Talking about the trailer, it showcases Alia Bhatt as Gangubai trying to venture into politics by giving a powerful speech to uplift the lives of Kamathipura's women and children. The trailer shows a glimpse of her past wherein she was thrust into prostitution unwillingly as a young girl. However, she takes it upon herself to change the lives of the women and children in the red light area of Kamathipura for the better. Take a look at the trailer.

Alia Bhatt's character faces a huge resistance from a transgender woman played by Vijay Raaz who proves to be Gangubai's biggest nemesis. The trailer also showcases Seema Pahwa as the brothel owner. Ajay Devgn's character is hinted to be an ally of Gangubai in the same and is touted to be a powerful figure in the community. Talking about the performances, Alia Bhatt steals the show with her powerful performance and sharp dialogues.

The actress brings out the required angst, passion and fire required for the powerful role. Her look as Gangubai is another highlight of the impressive trailer. Inevitably, this can be hailed as one of the actress' most remarkable works. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given definitions to breathtaking visual spectacle and engaging cinema with his extraordinary storytelling. Known to perfect every aspect of his filmmaking, the director has put global audiences in awe of his works. In 25 glorious years, the filmmaker has given something new and spectacular with every story and Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to change the face of cinema upon its release.

The anticipation for this project starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has been massive, with constant excitement and buzz surrounding the movie from all corners of the globe. The just-launched trailer promises nothing short of a big-ticket blockbuster Sanjay Leela Bhansali cinematic spectacle, poised to be Alia Bhatt's best performance yet. The movie will be released on February 25, 2022.