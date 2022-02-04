Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Leaves Critics In Awe Of Alia Bhatt's Powerful Performance!

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is out and guess what? It has taken social media by storm! On one side, netizens are completely in awe of Alia Bhatt's powerful performance while on the other side, trade analysts and films critics cannot stop themselves from singing praises of the actress.

The film is helmed by the maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Reacting to the film's trailer, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer FIRE HAIN FIRE. Trailer is attention-grabbing. #SLB - #AliaBhatt - #AjayDevgn, this combination is FireFireFire."

Film critic Rohit Khilnani wrote, "First watched the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's #gangubaikathiawadi and then met @aliaabhatt. It's spectacular, every shot and every scene looks perfect. #AliaBhatt continues to be one of the most talented actresses in India. SLB continues to be on top of the game and there was huge applause when @ajaydevgn appears on screen. Cannot wait to watch what looks like nothing short of a masterpiece!"

Another film critic Sumit Kadel also lauded the trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer and tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer is OUTSTANDING.. Typical maestro #SanjayLeelaBhansali film, he weaves his magic again.. Grand sets, phenomenal performance by @aliaa08, her Marathi- gujrati accent is superb.. SUPERSTAR @ajaydevgn as Karim Lala was the HIGHLIGHT. #GangubaiKathiawadi."

The film, which is backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role, is all set to arrive in theatres on February 25, 2022.

