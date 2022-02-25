Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter Review: Alia Bhatt-Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions From Audience

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has finally arrived in theatres and we are here with live Twitter reviews. Owing to its brilliant trailer, audience had higher expectations from the Bhansali directorial, but it seems the maverick director failed to impress everyone with his work.

While some netizens are completely in awe of his and Alia's collaboration, others are not much impressed by the film because of lousy writing. Some also tweeted that the film would have turned out better if Bhansali had cast Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Check out their reactions below...

dinesh akula @dineshakula: #GangubaiKathiawadi Movie: @aliaa08's biggest career risk pays off. She took her acting to a different level and made it tough for her contemporaries to match her standards.

Haider Yousufzai | Abdul Kadir @Haider_Yzi: #GangubaiKathiawadi One Work Reviews 4/5. Alia Bhatt has done an amazing job, she has played her character with great effort, I believe if Vidya Balan was in this character, then maybe it would have caught fire on the theaters... @vidya_balan.

Sm_ arts_jodhpur @arts_jodhpur: #GangubaiKathiawadiReview is a total waste of money and time it's far better to watch #BheemlaNayak movie even in its regional language. I was a fan of #SanjayLeelaBhansali but now he lost it. For me it's 1.5/5 ⭐🌟 only for its visual #ValimaiReview is fire.

Ramit jain @rjramitjain: When each frame is handpicked, that's Bhansali's magic for you ✨.

PaniPuri@THEPANIPURI: #GangubaiKathiawadi Review : "ULTRA DISASTER" 👉Rating : 1.5/5 ⭐️ Positives: 👉#AliaBhatt 👉Visuals Negatives: 👉Dragging on moments 👉Weak Writing & Direction 👉No Emotional Core 👉Boring First Half & Second Half 👉Cliched Narrative.

TweetuSultanL @TweetuSultanL: Finally watched most over hyper movie of the decade, I was big Bhasanali movies fan but after watching this I feel like he lost his charm, what a pathetic casting in main lead. If you watch other movies of him like black, HDDCS or Bajirao casting was perfect. #GangubaiKathiawadi."

Apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which chronicles the story of a teenager who landed in a brothel and became the famous Mafia Queen, also casts Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in key roles.