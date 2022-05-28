gauri-khan-calls-mannat-her-most-memorable-interior-design-project

It's known to all that Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is very passionate about her work. Despite being a wife of a superstar, she has carved a niche for herself in the field of interior designing. In her recent tete-a-tete with Eastern Eye, when Gauri was asked which project has been her most memorable interior design, she picked her house Mannat.

She said, "I have to say it's Mannat. It's so personal and an ever-evolving project for me as I keep redoing corners of the house, including my kids' rooms, so I have to say it's Mannat."

When asked what are her actor-husband interior design skills like, she said that Shah Rukh Khan has a keen eye for interiors. She recalled how he was extremely passionate while the Red Chillies office revamp was in process.

"He had a huge say in design, and inputs about colours and possible uses of the ceiling, and flooring. He took a lot of interest in that project and likes to get involved whenever possible. He greenlit all the designs for the project," said Gauri.

In the same interview, Gauri spilled the beans about being a successful working mother and said that balance is very important. She feels that the right balance between one's work life and family time is extremely important.

Speaking about her herself, Gauri said that she tries to prioritise her time with her kids and also manages her work better.

"I always like to pre-plan my schedule, which gives the perfect work-life balance," added Gauri.

She also shared that one thing that inspires her creatively, it is travelling.

"Every time I feel I've burned out all of my creativity, I try to visit places that can give me artistic inspirations," concluded Gauri.