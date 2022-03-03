Gehraiyaan Actress Pavleen Gujral On Film Getting Polarising Reviews: People Are Being Little Too Judgemental

Deepika Padukone's much anticipated film Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video last month. While the audience couldn't stop raving over Deepika's performance, the film was a hot topic of discussion on social media for its polarizing reviews.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Pavleen Gujral who essayed the role of Deepika's mother onscreen opened up on the film getting mixed response and said that people are being a little too judgmental.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "People are different. The country has changed, we are in the 21st century. I am not saying whatever was shown in the film (infidelity) was wrong or right... such things happen. This film concentrates on why such things happen. Rather than what happened, we should appreciate the gumption and courage which the filmmakers have shown."

Pavleen said that while infidelity is prevalent, it is a subject which is rarely explored in Hindi cinema and added, "It's just that now we finally have a film which portrays reality, so to speak. It's been picturised in a different fashion in Gehraiyaan. The treatment people are not accepting."

Pavleen told the daily that in the age of social media, people get extreme and nasty and that happened with her film as well. Talking about the polarizing reaction to the tonal shift of the film from infidelity to a thriller, the actress said that she never expected that kind of reaction after she watched the film with the cast.

"I told Shakun 'I can't get over the film post interval, there is so much happening'. After that, I see people are taking about a completely different topic. Yeh baat aayi kahaan se, I wonder. People are behaving like pigeons, with their eyes closed," Hindustan Times quoted Gujral as saying.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan revolves around Deepika Padukone's character Alisha who enters into a relationship with her cousin's fiancé Zain (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi). The domestic noir also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.