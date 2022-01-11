Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday On Working With Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone And Siddhant Chaturvedi In The Film

Ananya Panday is slowly catapulting herself into the league of one of the most bankable gen-z actresses. Despite being just three films old, Ananya has an interesting line-up of movies on her kitty. One of them is the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan wherein she will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In a recent interaction, Ananya spoke about collaborating with talented actors like Deepika and Siddhant and a prolific filmmaker like Shakun.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Ananya Panday stated that the crew of the movie did not make her feel like a newbie on the sets of Gehraiyaan. The Student Of The Year 2 actress revealed that working with actors like Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi helped her grow both as a person and an actor. Ananya also praised Shakun Batra's body of work.

Ananya Panday On Liger: I Did Not Know Mike Tyson Would Shoot With Us

On working with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday told the publication, "If I've learned anything, it's that acting is a lot of reacting. So, on the contrary, it's always a blessing to have stronger performances opposite you to feed. The whole team was working in synergy, and we were like a family where no one made me feel like I was new in any way."

Ananya Panday Shares Her Picture With Mike Tyson As She Begins The Shoot Schedule Of Liger In Vegas

Ananya Panday also spoke about teaming up with Shakun Batra in the project. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress revealed, "Shakun is a dream director for me. I'm a huge fan of his previous work and I was hoping and praying for a chance to work with him. I was drawn to how real, grey and complex the characters were. It was all in the writing for me - everything felt so honest and natural. I felt there was a lot I could borrow of myself for the part."

The first look of all the characters from Gehraiyaan was released a few days back. Ananya Panday essays the role of Tia in the same. By the looks of it, the movie revolves around complex human relationships. It also stars 83 actor Dhairya Karwa in a pivotal role. It will be released on February 11, 2022, on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.