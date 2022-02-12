Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Says 'Tia Was Such A Treat To Play; Will Stay With Me Forever'

Since Gehraiyaan has been released, it is gathering the lights from every corner. Ananya Panday has made her strong mark in front of experienced actors at such a young age. Her character of 'Tia' is garnering love from the audience. The actress also feels different sheds of the character to keep up with her for a lifetime.

Ananya Panday's performance in Gehraiyaan has made a very strong impact on the audience. As 'Tia' people got to see a real potential of her's which she put in with utmost maturity to bring different emotions of the character.

The actress took to her social media today and shared some stills of 'Tia' from Gehraiyaan expressing her attachment to the character. In the caption, she wrote, For her, it comes as a treat in her life, and the different emotions that she imbibed in herself are something she would like to stay with.

"The many moods of TIA 💘🌊✨🌻 she was such a treat to play - her innocence, patience, insecurity, maturity, vulnerability, loyalty, love, heartbreak - will stay with me forever 💙 #GehraiyaanOnPrime out now 🌊"

With Gehraiyaan, Ananya put forward her great potential to portray such deep layered character and she has done absolute justice with it. It's a treat for the audience as well to see her playing the character with such ease. The audience has certainly started to see her in a new light.

Ananya is all set to make her pan India debut with Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and she is also going to start her prep for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which is again with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.