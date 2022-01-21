Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Reveals Shakun Batra's Unexpected Reaction After She Performed A Crying Scene

Ananya Panday in her recent interaction with an entertainment portal recalled an interesting anecdote from the sets of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. The actress revealed how director Shakun Batra laughed in her face after she performed one of her most intense scenes for the film.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress told Film Companion, "There was this scene where I really had to cry and put all my emotions. I was like, 'This is my big scene.' I marked it in the script. I was like, 'Today is going to be the day.' I have gone in, it was just me alone, Shakun was sitting outside. I have cried and cried, and I think Shakun is going to say, 'Wow, what a performance.' I come out and Shakun is just cracking up. He is just laughing in my face. I was like, 'Uh, have I done some really awful job?'"

Ananya went on to say that she feels Shakun cannot keep a straight face which comes across as strange since he is known to be a very sensitive director. The actress recalled another incident when Shakun was made to sit in another room as he couldn't stop laughing while Deepika and Ananya were enacting an emotional scene.

The actress shared, "But Shakun, I think, has a problem with people crying. He can't keep a straight face which is very strange because he is a very sensitive director, so you would think otherwise. Once Deepika and I had a scene where we were emotional. We had to make Shakun sit in another room because he could not stop laughing."

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in leading roles. Touted to be a modern take on love and relationships, the film is scheduled to release on February 11.