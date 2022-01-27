Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Speaks On The Concept Of Infidelity, Says It Is Not A Modern Issue

Ananya Panday is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie, Gehraiyaan. The movie delves into the concept of complicated relationships and infidelity. The actress spoke briefly on the subject and stated that infidelity is not a modern issue.

Talking to Etimes about the same, Ananya Panday said, "I honestly don't think it's a modern issue. I feel like it's a thing that has always existed in our society. Maybe, we are acknowledging it more now, maybe we are talking about it more now. I think it's a start, a subject that we are addressing in cinema with 'Gehraiyaan'."

The Student Of The Year 2 actress went on to admit that infidelity is a huge deal-breaker for her in a relationship. She added, " I feel like our film is different from other films that dealt with infidelity, because it's not about finding your soul mate after marriage, it's kind of just observing how four people are behaving in such a situation. Personally, infidelity is a huge deal-breaker for me. But I have been listening to what everyone has been saying, and I guess it does totally depend on the situation."

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Ananya Panday had spoken about collaborating with a talented star cast like Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress had said, "If I've learned anything, it's that acting is a lot of reacting. So, on the contrary, it's always a blessing to have stronger performances opposite you to feed. The whole team was working in synergy, and we were like a family where no one made me feel like I was new in any way."

The Khaali Peeli actress furthermore spoke about working with director Shakun Batra in Gehraiyaan. Ananya Panday had said, "Shakun is a dream director for me. I'm a huge fan of his previous work and I was hoping and praying for a chance to work with him. I was drawn to how real, grey and complex the characters were. It was all in the writing for me - everything felt so honest and natural. I felt there was a lot I could borrow of myself for the part."

The movie also stars Dhairya Karwa in the lead role. It has been produced by Karan Johar. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.