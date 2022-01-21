Gehraiyaan: BMC Uses THIS Scene From Film To Send A Waste Disposal Message, Ananya And Siddhant React

The trailer of the film Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa was released yesterday (January 20). Now it seems that within a short span of its release, the trailer is already becoming a threshold of fun references and memes. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to their social media handle to use a particular scene from the trailer to raise an important message of waste disposal in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, the BMC used the scene from the movie wherein Deepika Padukone's character Alisha tells her husband, played by Dhairya Karwa to dispose of the garbage properly outside their home. She then goes on to tell him that she wishes to live like the 'other half' of the people in Mumbai who dispose of their waste properly. The Instagram handle of BMC shared this particular scene from the movie along with a relevant message.

The page wrote, "Understand the 'Geheraiyaan' of the situation and dispose of waste wisely. Be the better half please." Take a look at the post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi who will be seen in the lead role in the film commented on the post stating, "Ha Ha." While Ananya Panday who is one of the female protagonists of the movie shared the post on her Instagram story with a laughing sticker. The fans also hailed the creativity and the sense of humour of BMC's social media account.

One of the fans wrote, "I am in love with the BMC Insta page and your sense of humour." Another fan stated, "Too Good #Gehraiyaan." A fan also wrote, "We love BMC." The Instagram page has earlier used several references from Bollywood movies to spread awareness.

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the movie also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Shakun Batra and is all set to be released on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Videos on February 11, 2022. The movie revolves around the concept of adultery and complicated relationships. The trailer of the film that was released yesterday has opened up to mixed responses. The movie has been bankrolled by Karan Johar.