Gehraiyaan Cleared Without A Single Cut By CBFC, Gets An A Certificate

Director Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is all set to release this week, on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of its release, the film has been cleared with an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's premiere was held on Wednesday (February 10) night and many actors along with the leading stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa stepped out in their stylish best.

Gehraiyaan OTT Release Date And Time On Amazon Prime Video [Details Inside]

Reportedly, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film without a single cut. However, the censorship committee recommended a few modifications after watching the directorial edit. Post the suggested changes were made, the film has now received an 'Adults Only' certificate.

Gehraiyaan which puts the spotlight on modern relationships has been making headlines for some of its content. The film also marks the first Hindi film in which an Intimacy Director has been credited. Dar Gai had opened up about how she got the actors comfortable with each other on the set. She told Indian Express that one of her main tasks was to make sure that everyone on the sets was on the same page and "understood the world that we are entering, and to make sure everything is respected. We have to create the world where everyone is comfortable."

She added that intimacy direction is more like choreography, where the actors come on stage and perform. "You're always uncomfortable and you don't know what will happen, you don't know if your body will be ready," she said.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Shakun Batra during an interaction revealed that intimacy has also been treated as a character. He said, "I think there are more conversations about intimacy than probably the story deserves."