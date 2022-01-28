Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone Gives An Intense Glimpse Into The World Of Her Character Alisha From The Movie

Deepika Padukone's complex and vulnerable character from her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan has been grabbing several eyeballs amongst the fans. The actress plays Alisha who is entangled in a web of a troubled marriage and infidelity. Deepika recently took to her social media handle to share an intense glimpse into the world of her character.

She shared a video that shows many facets of her character Alisha who can be seen in a happy, sad, confused and exasperated state of mind. Deepika Padukone's character from the movie can be heard saying in Hindi that she does not want to experience the thing that her mother went through. She further adds that she does not want to feel 'stuck.'

The video ends with a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's romance with Siddhant Chaturvedi. A question is asked to the viewers to choose between destiny and choices when it comes to their life. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress captioned the same stating, "Choices or Destiny...What do you believe in? A peek into the world of #Alisha." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. It has been helmed by director Shakun Batra and is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. The movie has been bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Earlier, in the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone had spoken about playing a complicated character like Alisha in the movie. The Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela actress admitted that she had to go into the unpleasant areas of her life to portray the role. The actress had said, "For me, this character is a lot more raw, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable."

