Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone Reveals Why Working On Shakun Batra's Film Set Is Exhausting

In a career spanning more than a decade, Deepika Padukone has worked with many top directors and entertained us with her impressive performances. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The human drama is Deepika's first collaboration with Shakun Batra who is known for helming films like Kapoor & Sons.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Deepika talked about how Shakun's working process is so different than that of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom she has teamed up on movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Ranveer Singh's Birthday Wish For Wife Deepika Padukone Has A 'Gehraiyaan' Twist

Deepika told Anupama, "We basically say or I have started saying to him now that if you work with Shakun Batra, you can work on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film because he's just not happy. I am joking about the complaining part of it but I love his process because it's exhausting. Literally from the time you are on the set to the time you leave, actors are on their feet the whole time, except the lunch break."

Shaan Couldn't Believe Deepika Padukone Was Battling Depression; Thought Why She Would Go Through It

The Chhapaak actress revealed that the whole process was extremely nimble which urged her to know her lines so well that the setting or director's last-minute changes wouldn't throw her off guard.

Deepika also went on to talk about how she had the freedom to make changes to the script with Batra and Bhansali.

"I use a pencil to change my dialogues. Some writers are not okay with that. They are very sort of married to the dialogues they write. You cannot change anything. Kabir for example. Shakun or Sanjay are open to making the dialogues your own as long as you get the essence. They are interested in the essence and emotion of the scene and what the scene is trying to communicate. So, I mark up the works that are not sitting for me or don't feel natural... and I write on the side," the actress threw light on the working process.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The movie is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime.