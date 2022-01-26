Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone Says Her Husband Ranveer Singh Is Most Excited For The Movie

Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree for her movie Gehraiyaan. The movie is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is the most excited about the film.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, Deepika Padukone revealed that her husband Ranveer Singh is the most excited about the movie since he was a great champion of Deepika collaborating with the director of Gehraiyaan, Shakun Batra. The Yeh Jawaani Deewani actress added that according to Ranveer, both she and Shakun do what they do best so they can deliver an even better product if they come together. Deepika also revealed that her doting hubby is also checking out all the reactions and updates about the movie and showing the same to her. Lastly, she went on to say that the Gully Boy actor has always been supportive of her professional achievements and continues to do the same with this movie as well.

Meanwhile, in the trailer launch of the film, Deepika Padukone had spoken about portraying a complex and vulnerable character like Alisha in Gehraiyaan. Talking about the challenges during the same, the Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela actress had said, "For me, this character is a lot more raw, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable. To be able to do that on screen, it had to come from a very very deep place. So, yes, it's not to say I haven't experienced that before. I think to this extent where I had to really dig deep and visit places that aren't really the most pleasant from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, I think all of that put together it just came from a very very deep place."

Talking about the movie, it also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The movie revolves around complicated relationships and adultery. It has been bankrolled by Karan Johar.