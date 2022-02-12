Gehraiyaan: Fans Spot Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Padukone In The Film

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her latest release Gehraiyaan. The actress is receiving a lot of love from fans and industry friends for her performance in the OTT release. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in leading roles. However, fans were shocked when they spotted Deepika Padukone's sister on screen.

Many fans took to social media sharing their reactions to the film as well as screengrabs of Anisha Padukone's appearance in the film. Sharing a snippet from the film, one fan pointed out that Deepika added a personal touch to the film. In the background of one of the scenes, a childhood picture of the actress can be seen which also features her sister Anisha.

A Twitter user also shared the original photo of the photo frame and tweeted, "Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika among the family portraits."

Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SanvyoXpdY — pari (@apparitionnow) February 10, 2022

Soon after, another fan pointed out that this was not the first time Deepika has used her personal belongings in a film. Back in 2012, Deepika had also used a family picture in Cocktail. The film features a picture of the actress with her father Prakash Padukone.

For the unversed, Deepika and Anisha are daughters of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. In one of her AMA sessions on Instagram, Deepika had revealed that besides her husband Ranveer Singh, she is the closest to her sister.

Gehraiyaan currently streaming on Prime Video, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. The Amazon Original released on February 11, 2022.