Gehraiyaan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Amid all the anticipation, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but unfortunately, on the very first day of its release, the film has been leaked online by notorious sites for free download. Gehraiyaan which casts Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, has received positive response from film critics, as well as netizens. Among all the actors, Deepika is being highly praised for her nuanced act in the film.

Coming back to Gehraiyaan's online leak, we wonder if it will affect the number of views on OTT, as the film's pirated version is already available on several notorious sites.

On a related note, here's how film critics reviewed Gehraiyaan...