Gehraiyaan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Amid all the anticipation, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but unfortunately, on the very first day of its release, the film has been leaked online by notorious sites for free download. Gehraiyaan which casts Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, has received positive response from film critics, as well as netizens. Among all the actors, Deepika is being highly praised for her nuanced act in the film.
Coming back to Gehraiyaan's online leak, we wonder if it will affect the number of views on OTT, as the film's pirated version is already available on several notorious sites.
On a related note, here's how film critics reviewed Gehraiyaan...
Rohit Jaiswal
"Movie Rating - 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½ *ing - deepikapadukone ananyapandayy SiddyChats & others. A beautiful soul stirring film, made for high end urban audience.... Deepika & Ananya stunning, Shakun Batra direction is top notch.... #GehraiyaanReview.
Amit Bhatia
"#GehraiyaanReview A super fresh film on complex relationships of modern times.. What a performance deepikapadukone you killed by ur looks and bowled by acting.. Great job #SiddhantChaturvedi kudos shakunbatra.
Sumit Kadel
"#Gehraiyaan SUBLIME DRAMA Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ . STIMULATING saga of love, betrayal & secrets laced with top- notch writing, engrossing screenplay & sterling performances. Director Shakun Batra exhibited a deep complicated story in a intriguing manner, last 30 mins are a Shocker.
Joginder Tuteja
"#Gehraiyaan surprises BIG TIME, and how! As the title conveys, the drama is indeed 'deep rooted' here as shakunbatra tells a tale that goes far beyond intimacy. Unpredictable and absolutely original, there is a lot packed in those 130 mins with surprising twists-n-turns."
Have you watched Gehraiyaan? What's your take on the film? Tell us in the comments section below.