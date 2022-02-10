Gehraiyaan OTT Release Date And Time On Amazon Prime Video [Details Inside]

Shakun Batra's much-awaited release Gehraiyaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 and netizens are super excited to see Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the same frame. The film is expected to be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 12 am tonight and it is to be seen whether it will live up to netizens' expectations.

When the trailer of the film was dropped on YouTube, netizens were divided into two opinions. While some loved the trailer of Batra's domestic noir, others criticised it for glorifying infidelity.

However, in one of her interviews during the promotions of the film, Ananya had clarified that the film does not glorify or promote infidelity and rather focuses on the lives of four people and how their decisions bring chaos to their lives and how they deal with it.

She also said that she is keen to know how the audience will perceive the film and what would be their reactions after watching Gehraiyaan.

During her recent tete-a-tete with Mid-day, Ananya said, "The choice we all made was to observe this relationship rather than judge it. Just because the film has the concept of infidelity, it doesn't mean we are endorsing or glorifying it. We are merely observing four characters, their reactions and complexities. It was important for us not to judge the relationship. We are leaving it to the audience, and are keen to know their perspective on it."