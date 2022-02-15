Gehraiyaan's Alibaug Beach Villa Is Actually A Luxurious Boutique Hotel In Goa, Here Is All You Need To Know

Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan was released recently on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video opening up to mixed reviews from critics and netizens. However, apart from the storyline and the performances, one thing that has grabbed some eyeballs from the movie is the lovely beachside Alibaug villa wherein a considerable portion of the film has been shot. In the movie, the villa is shown to be owned by Ananya Panday's character Tia wherein the main events of the movie unfold.

However, the beachside villa in Alibaug in the movie has now been revealed to be a boutique hotel in Goa in reality. Yes, you heard it right, the team of Gehraiyaan did a splendid job in converting the hotel to a villa set up in Alibaug. The boutique hotel is named Ahilya By The Sea and the location plays a central role in opening up the plotline of infidelity in the movie.

Talking about Ahilya By The Sea, the hotel has nine rooms wherein three rooms are villas with a breath-taking view of the sea. The property also has beautiful sprawling gardens and a spa. The boutique hotel is located in Nerul, Goa and is rented out at varying prices.

The starting renting price for the rooms in the hotel begins with Rs 21,000 per night which goes on till Rs 34,000. The official website has the description of the boutique hotel that reads, "Tucked away in a quiet corner of Dolphin Bay, Ahilya by the Sea is a serene and private escape. The property's nine tastefully decorated and welcoming rooms are spread across three independent villas and enjoy two beautiful swimming pools." The social media handle of the property has shared some picturesque images of the same. Take a look.

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the movie has been helmed by Shakun Batra. It stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhariya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around the concept of complex relationships, the aftermath of trauma and adultery. The movie also has become the first of its kind to rope in an intimacy director for its scenes.