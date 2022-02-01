Gehraiyaan's Intimacy Director On Working With Deepika Padukone: She Was Completely Into It

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie Gehraiyaan rides high in the complexities of infidelity, adultery and tumultuous relationships. By the looks of the teaser, trailer and the recently released song, it is clear that the intimate scenes have been filmed at a realistic and sensitive level. Intimacy director Dar Gai was responsible for these scenes and in her latest interview, got candid about working with Deepika in the project.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, Dar Gai said that despite sounding cheesy, she has to confess that she 'felt at home' after her first workshop with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The director said that she felt strongly about the purpose of her work while collaborating with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress. Gai added that when someone is so professional and passionate about their work, you feel grateful for the profession that you are representing.

Deepika Padukone And Siddhant Chaturvedi Open Up On Performing Intimate Scenes For Gehraiyaan

The intimacy director further went on to say that she did not know what the cast member's response would be to her exercises. However, Dar Gai went on to say that Deepika Padukone was completely into the process. The director said that the Happy New Year actress never questioned the duration of the workshop or the duration and need of all the exercises.

Deepika Padukone On Her Role In Gehraiyaan: I Had To Visit Unpleasant Places From My Own Life

Dar Gai furthermore said that Deepika Padukone never questioned any of the angles and if she was uncomfortable with anything, she would politely address the same to the director. Lastly, the intimacy director stated that the collaborative spirit of hers and the Om Shanti Om actress could be seen in the film. For the unversed, the makers of Gehraiyaan are one of the first movies who have credited the intimacy director for her contribution in the movie.

In an earlier interview with Etimes, Deepika Padukone had said that the intimacy in Gehraiyaan is not to titillate or to excite the audience. On being quipped if it was a liberating experience for her to be able to portray her character and her feelings including the physical intimacy part, the actress said, "I won't attribute it to age and even to gender. If that's something happening generically, then I would say, fine. But I wouldn't say that younger filmmakers have a certain sensibility or the female directors have a certain sensibility, I would attribute it from person to person."