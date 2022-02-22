    For Quick Alerts
      Gehraiyaan: Shakun Batra Receives Abusive Emails From Furious Fans

      Shakun Batra's latest release Gehraiyaan has sparked a debate on social media. While some netizens are in awe of the film, others are hell bent on trashing it left, right and center. Amid all the mixed reactions that the film has been receiving, Batra revealed to a film critic that he even received a few abusive emails from angry fans after Gehraiyaan's release.

      He told Sucharita Tyagi, "I had an e-mail where the subject was B****d (a Hindi cuss word). Then the mail just said, 'B****d picture banani nahi aati hai to kyun banata hai? Kuch aur kar leta (If you don't know how to make a film, why do you? Do something else)."

      He further revealed that those negative emails didn't make him feel down, as at the same time, he also received several positive feedback from happy fans, who were happy with Batra's work in Gehraiyaan.

      "Then, I had an email from a psychologist in Brisbane who said the psychology of the characters really added up to him. I feel cognitive dissonance. I have made peace with two completely opposing thoughts in my mind. I don't know how it happened. But, I think forget about the movie, it's growth in me to have accepted the polarisation. I think I have grown," said Batra.

      Gehraiyaan features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The film follows the story of four people whose lives get entangled because of their choices.

      The film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in prominent roles, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 17:50 [IST]
      X