Gehraiyaan Title Track: Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, Dhairya Are Tied In A Web Of Adultery & Complex Equations

After the makers of Gehraiyaan released the first song from the movie titled 'Doobey' which garnered a great response and around 40 million views on Youtube, the title song of the movie has been released now. The title track of the movie was also heard on the teaser of the same and has already become a huge rage on social media with many netizens making Instagram reels on the same. Now, the makers have released the entire version of the title song.

Talking about the song, it focuses on the complex and convoluted relationships between the four protagonists of the movie. The song sees Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone's adulterous relationship coming into play while their relationship with their respective partners is in a vulnerable phase. However, the song soon focuses on the emotional outburst and intense moments of all the four characters as they delve deeper into the complexities of their equation. Take a look at the song.

Talking about the Gehraiyaan title song, it is the Hindi reprised version of the English track 'Frontline' by OAFF that featured Lothika. The title song of the movie has been composed by Savera and OAFF. It has been crooned beautifully by Lothika. The lyrics of the same has been penned by Ankur Tewari.

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone had spoken about how challenging it was for her and the rest of the cast to shoot the intimate scenes for the movie. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress had said, "I don't think it would be possible without the comfort that he (Shakun) has given all of us. You feel you are working in an extremely safe and secure environment because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we have ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before, in the way we have in this film."

Deepika Padukone had gone on to say, "So, to go down that route of intimacy, of vulnerability, is only possible when you know that the director is not doing it for the eyeballs, but he is doing it because that's just where the characters are coming from, through their journey and their experiences." The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. It will be released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Videos.