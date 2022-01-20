Gehraiyaan Trailer Review: Netizens Call It Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna 2.0

Earlier today, the trailer of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan released on internet and netizens are already divided into two thoughts. While some feel that the film will be upright brilliant, others thinks totally opposite and ended up dissing it. Many netizens also felt that the trailer of Gehraiyaan reminded them of Karan Johar's 2006 directorial Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which also dealt with infidelity.

Gehraiyaan, which revolves around infidelity and complex modern relationships, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

Check out how netizens have reacted to the trailer...

Chocolate chip cookie @Cookiehuntr: What kind of f*ckery is that? #GehraiyaanTrailer

Priyanka Gupta @bukupri: No offence to any of the actors associated with the film, I'm sure they must have acted well but I don't know why #GehraiyaanTrailer reminds me of Kabhi Alvida na Kehna.. Storyline looks like KANK 2.0, quiet predictable, no wonder both are from the same production house!!

tubatu @30045diaries: DUDE DEEPIKA IS SO TERRIFIC IN THIS!! LIKE THERE WASNT EVEN ONE MOMENT I WASN'T GLUED TO HER CHARACTER AND THE WAY SHE DELIVERS! SHE'S DEFINITELY THE BEST WE GOT IN BOLLYWOOD.

Maha @MahaAliRehman: #Gehraiyaan is basically #KANK on steroids. With bad dialogue delivery. The accents!!!

supreme caty @memerphysco: What a masterpiece it is going to be!!The trailer give me goosebumps what a great plot of story and the direction is just next level dude!!it's a must watch movie for sure. Really excited for this one!!

Sunflower@euphoricsun: The trailer made me feel so many emotions i cannot sum it all up in a single tweet but i swear this film speaks BRILLIANCE.

Gehraiyaan will release on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

(Social media posts are unedited.)