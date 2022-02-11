Gehraiyaan Twitter Review: Did Deepika Padukone-Starrer Live Up To Netizens' Expectations?
Finally, the much-awaited film of Shakun Batra Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and we are here with its Twitter review. The film, which stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, revolves around the lives of four people and how their decisions bring chaos into their lives and how they deal with it. While the film throws light on the stories of four people, it deals with infidelity as well.
The trailer of the film created right amount of buzz on social media, so let's see whether Gehraiyaan has lived up to people's expectations or not.
"Gehraiyaan review :- I wish I got to see this movie in a theatre! Full of twists and turns! Amazing cast! Shakun Batra is one of the best directors in Bollywood! 9/10 #Gehraiyaan."
"The last time I felt like this was may be Shawshank redemption? Too much? I don't care. It's definitely Bollywood's Shawshank level. #Gehraiyaan Give it up for the writers and Shakun."
"The whole cast of #Gehraiyaan is just chef's kiss Red heart Absolutely talented. Bollywood has never ever seen a film like this and this film WILL make history. Shakun Batra, you are a absolutely brilliant. I actually have no words to describe the film. Watch it right nowww!"
"Complex, Mature & Emotional Relationship Drama. Fantastic Perf from Deepika. Siddhant is gud. Nice songs, rich visuals. Nothing new in terms of story. Started slow, picks up quickly & engaging till end with minor twists & turns. GOOD Watch!"
"Omg deepikapadukone ..what an act mannn!! Deeply emotional vulnerable and so gehra .. This is totally your ball to hit it out of the park.. so proud to Stan you gorgeous."
"#Gehraiyaan... The movie where there is more English than Hindi, despite being an Indian Film... Has the Word F*CK...in every Dialouge... At Last a Good message... Those who want to see Relationship Affairs...Can watch it...I say, ignore thisMan shrugging...Better."
"Again learnt a lesson, never ever comment on a film without watching it fully, geharaiyaaan is nothing like what i thought of it initially..! #Gehraiyaan Finest bollywood work in recent times.. Deepika padukone has an award incoming...! Director has again done it..! 4/5."
Going by Twitter reviews, it's pretty clear that Shakun and the cast of Gehraiyaan have managed to woo netizens with their hard work, as the film has been receiving positive response from netizens.