Gehraiyaan Writer's Dad Defends Use Of F-Word In Film; Reacts To Negative Comments

Chandan Roy who is the father of Sumit Roy, one of the writers of the recently released Gehraiyaan, recently took to his Twitter page to urge netizens to watch his son's latest work. Little did he know that he would soon be bombarded with questions from fans who had mixed feelings about this Deepika Padukone-starrer.

A netizen referring to the overuse of the F-letter in the film commented, "Sir, good that I found you as had this one question, was he just paid only half the dialogue writer's money as the other half only is about uttering the four letter word on the loop. No offense Sir, just wanted to get this serious concern from recent OTT movies be reached across."

Responding to it, Chandan wrote, "I never ask my son how much is his earning from each project. So I can't answer your question. Next time when I talk to him I will ask him. But one thing I must say these days what I see around is young generation is freely using the four words. So people should not mind."

A Twitter user dropped a mean comment that read, "Tell him to stop writing immediately and enroll into a school." Chandan shut him down by writing, "Looks like the story went above your head. You need to study more to understand this type of movie."

Another troll wrote, "Sir what was he thinking while writing this movie. Guess he really needs help." In response Roy wrote, "May be it is other way round. You need some some help. Who knows?"

Meanwhile when a fan congratulated the writer's father for the film, the latter thanked him for the kind words and wrote, "Thanks. Actually all those who are giving negative comments don't have the idea how much struggle a person has to do to reach where he is now. It is very easy to condemn but very tough to go through the grinding."

Gehraiyaan revolves around Alisha (Deepika Padukone), a yoga trainer who finds herself at a crossroad in life as her six-year long relationship has grown monotonous and her career is hitting a lot of roadblocks. Just when she begins to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, besides Deepika, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.