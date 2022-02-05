Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan Announces His Next With R Balki On His Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan who celebrates his birthday today (February 5), dropped a pleasant surprise for his fans by announcing a new project. The actor confirmed that he is starring in R Balki's next which has been titled Ghoomer.

Sharing a picture of the clapperboard from the film's mahurat in Mahabaleshwar, Abhishek revealed that he has already started shooting for the movie. The actor took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Can't ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!"

Have a look at his post.

While the makers have kept the film's plot under wraps, speculations are rife that the film is a sports drama and has Abhishek essaying the role of a cricketer. Abhishek and R Balki had previously collaborated on the acclaimed film Paa which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. It would be interesting to watch what this actor-director duo have in store for us this time.

Speaking about R Balki, the filmmaker has already wrapped up the shooting of his pyschological thriller Chup starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The director had revealed the film's title on the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, saying that his film is an "ode to the sensitive artist."

Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand, was last seen in the OTT release Bob Biswas which marked the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Annapurna. The film, a spin-off to Vidya Balan's Kahaani had received mixed reviews. Besides Balki's Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan also has Dasvi and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in his kitty.