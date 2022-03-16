    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ghudchadhi Wraps Up First Shooting Schedule

      By
      |

      Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan starrer Ghudchadhi wraps up the first schedule of the movie which was held in Delhi & Jaipur for 19 days.

      Binoy Gandhi directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi.

      ghudchadhi-wraps-up-first-shooting-schedule

      Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series & Keep Dreaming pictures production titled Ghudchadhi.

      Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 14:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 16, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X