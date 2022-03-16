Ghudchadhi Wraps Up First Shooting Schedule
News
oi-Filmibeat Desk
|
Sanjay
Dutt,
Raveena
Tandon,
Khushalii
Kumar
and
Parth
Samthaan
starrer
Ghudchadhi
wraps
up
the
first
schedule
of
the
movie
which
was
held
in
Delhi
&
Jaipur
for
19
days.
Binoy
Gandhi
directorial
is
a
rollercoaster
ride
full
of
fun,
romance,
and
drama,
written
by
Deepak
Kapur
Bhardwaj
&
Binoy
Gandhi.
Gulshan
Kumar
and
T-Series
present
a
T-Series
&
Keep
Dreaming
pictures
production
titled
Ghudchadhi.
Directed
by
Binoy
Gandhi,
the
film
is
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar,
Krishan
Kumar,
Nidhi
Dutta
and
Binoy
Gandhi.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 14:51 [IST]