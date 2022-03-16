ghudchadhi-wraps-up-first-shooting-schedule

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan starrer Ghudchadhi wraps up the first schedule of the movie which was held in Delhi & Jaipur for 19 days.

Binoy Gandhi directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series & Keep Dreaming pictures production titled Ghudchadhi.

Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.