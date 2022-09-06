Goldie Behl Reacts To Reports Claiming That Liger Failed Due To Boycott Calls; 'I Don't Think So Any Film...'
Film producer Goldie Behl opened up on the ongoing cancel culture in Bollywood in his latest interview with a news portal. He also reacted to the box office failure of Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India debut Liger, which tanked at the box office.
Sharing his thoughts on the current boycott trends doing the rounds on social media, Goldie told Spotboye that it's very unfortunate that Hindi movies are being put through this. According to him, no trend can stop a good film from setting the cash registers ringing at the box office.
The Duranga producer told the publication, "I have been in the industry for a very long time and if a film connects with the audience, nothing can stop it from succeeding. But at the same time, it's really unfortunate that people are building up this negativity. I don't know if such hate campaigns are affecting the performances of the film or if it's coinciding with the film not doing well. A good movie will work despite all odds."
On being asked if he feels Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger failed at the box office because of the boycott trend, Goldie replied, "No, I don't think so any film can tank at the box office because of a trend of boycotting the film. My understanding is that if you see the percentage of the people going to theatres to watch the film vs on social media you will get the answer out there."
Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger was one of the most-anticipated movies of this year. However, upon its release, the film failed to impress both the critics as well as the audience. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer turned out to be a huge flop at the box office.
After
Liger's
failure,
there
have
been
reports
floating
in
the
media
that
Vijay
Deverakonda's
next
film
Jana
Gana
Mana
to
be
helmed
by
Puri
Jagannadh,
has
been
shelved.
Amid
this,
producer
Charmme
Kaur
took
to
social
media
and
wrote,
"Chill
guys!
Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back 😊 Bigger and Better...until then, Live and let Live ❤️."