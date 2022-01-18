‘Gond Ke Laddu Is A Tale Of Simple Human Emotions’, Says Neena Kulkarni

The recently launched trailer of Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited Hindi anthology Unpaused: Naya Safar has received an overwhelming response from audiences. The Amazon Original offers five Hindi short films, each delving uniquely into the challenges that the pandemic brought upon them but also stressing the need of embracing a positive outlook. Five talented directors have come together to bring stories that will leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling.

Veteran actress Neena Kulkarni, who will be seen in the Gond Ke Laddu segment, says, "Everyone is looking for a little hope and that's what Unpaused: Naya Safar aims to provide. All the five movies in the anthology will bring a smile to your face and will leave with you hope and faith. My film, titled 'Gond Ke Laddu' is about how a senior citizen managed to adapt herself to the new technology in uncertain times. It's a tale of simple human emotions, which has been beautifully presented by our director Shikha Makan. It is a story that everyone will relate to. I am glad to have associated with Amazon Prime Video which will allow audiences to watch our film from the safety and comfort of their homes."

Unpaused: Naya Safar: Prime Video Announces A Heart-Warming Anthology Portraying Stories Of Hope And Triumph

Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that provide a window of hope, positivity and a new beginning, making us value life and emotions more than ever. Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship - sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room) and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth). Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Unpaused: Naya Safar on 21st January 2022.