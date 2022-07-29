good-luck-jerry-full-movie-leaked-online-for-free-download

Janhvi Kapoor's latest release Good Luck Jerry, which is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and on the very first day of its release, the film has been leaked online by notorious websites. Yes, you read it right! Good Luck Jerry full movie has leaked online and is available for free download on several websites.

The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh, is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

The film has been receiving positive response from netizens. Here's what they have to say about the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer...

A netizen wrote on Twitter, "One line review of #GoodLuckJerry : "Janhvi ROCKS! her expression speaks more than her dialogues" Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½."

Another netizen tweeted, "HYSTERICAL CRIME DRAMA integrated with fast paced Screenplay & top notch humor. Water tight script written by Pankaj Matta has lots of twists with no dull moments. Climax where chaos meets situational comedy is the highlight. WINNER ALL THE WAY! Director Sidharth Sengupta does a very fine job, his story telling is captivating & entertaining . Performances by the entire ensemble cast is FANTASTIC. #JahnviKapoor is ASTOUNDING as jerry, Deepak Dobriyal is hilarious.. Overall #GoodLuckJerry is the best OTT release of 2022 !!"

"#GoodLuckJerry is such a spectacular & entertaining watch, can't recollect the last time where I have enjoyed watching a film so much! #JanhviKapoor you're spectacular and kudos to @aanandlrai's #ColourYellow Productions for helming this," tweeted one more netizen.

Good Luck Jerry is backed by Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.

(Social media posts are unedited.)