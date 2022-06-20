Good Luck Jerry OTT Release Date And Time Details: Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar

Janhvi
Kapoor-starrer
Good
Luck
Jerry
is
all
set
to
stream
on
Disney+
Hotstar
from
July
29,
and
we
are
super
excited
to
see
the
actress
in
never-seen-before
avatar.
Directed
by
Siddharth
Sen,
the
film
is
a
Hindi
remake
of
Tamil
film
Kolamaavu
Kokila.
Reportedly,
the
film
start
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar
from
12
PM.
The
film
also
stars
Deepak
Dobriyal,
Mita
Vashisht,
Neeraj
Sood
and
Sushant
Singh
in
key
roles.
During
the
wrap
of
the
film,
Janhvi
had
written
on
her
Instagram
page
that
she
got
emotional
for
leaving
the
sets
of
the
film
and
the
people
with
whom
she
had
a
splendid
time
while
shooting.
She
wrote,
"I
can't
believe
it's
a
film
wrap.
So
many
things
have
happened,
changed,
evolved,
been
learnt
and
unlearnt
during
the
course
of
and
because
of
this
shoot.
But
through
all
of
it
I
used
to
be
so
excited
to
come
to
set
and
see
all
these
faces
and
trouble
them
and
laugh
with
them
and
work
tirelessly
and
unitedly
to
create
something
that
was
exciting
all
of
us.
I'll
miss
all
of
you
-
is
a
massive
understatement.
And
thank
you
for
everything."
Good
Luck
Jerry
is
backed
by
Colour
Yellow
Productions
and
LYCA
Productions,
in
association
with
Sundial
Entertainment.