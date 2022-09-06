Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Promises To Be A Heart-Tugging Watch

The much-anticipated trailer of south beauty Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut Goodbye co-starring legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan was unveiled today (September 6, 2022). As expected, the first sneak-peek is a perfect mix of emotions ranging from love, anger to grief.

The trailer begins with Rashmika Mandanna's character telling her parents (played by Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta) that she doesn't want to be dependent on them for money. Post the argument, she answers the doorbell only to learn that her mother has passed away.

What follows next is how she and her father get entangled in a constant battle of logic vs tradition. While Rashmika's character believes that her mother wanted to be cremated in a certain way as she wanted to be a free soul, Big B's character wants to stick to the age-old societal norms.

The 2.59 minute trailer gives us a glimpse of how it takes the gloomiest period to make sunshine and bring hearts together. It makes you smile and even shed a tear or two.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer of her first Hindi film. She captioned it as, "A part of our Goodbye baby is now yours... This one is special for so many reasons but for now I hope you and your family like this."

Watch the trailer

Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, the family drama also features Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7, 2022.